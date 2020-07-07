Chris “Wolfie” Wolfe jumps one of his frogs during the Racine 4th of July Frog Jumping contest.

LeGina Hart Hill and Ashli Peterman tracked the results of the frog jumping contest.

Weston Smith prepares to jump his frog.

One young contestant helps her frog jump during Saturday’s contest.

Wyatt Smith encourages his frog to jump in Saturday’s contest.

Will Smith blows on the frog in order to make it jump.

With a little encouragement a frog jumps through the air.

Kids enjoy a cool treat on the playground at Star Mill Park.

Fireworks light up the sky at Star Mill Park in Racine.

Kona Ice passed out cool treats thanks to the sponsorship from Home National Bank.

The Racine Volunteer Fire Department fireworks show capped off the day of events in Racine on Saturday.