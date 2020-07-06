Bossard Library partners with Page Turner Adventures

GALLIPOLIS – The Summer Reading Program continues at Bossard Library, and children and their families are encouraged to join the library and Page Turner Adventures to “Imagine Your Story.”

Bossard Library recently partnered with Page Turner Adventures to provide 10 weeks of virtual programming that will be available through the library’s Facebook page. Videos will be released each week through the end of August.

Each Monday a show day will be presented, featuring a virtual comedy story theater show. Tuesdays are project days where children and their families can create crafts, play games, perform science experiments, and other activities. Each Wednesday is author and illustrator day and interviews and activities with children’s book authors and illustrators will be posted. Thursdays are tween days and will feature crafts and activities for upper elementary and middle school kids. Fridays are special guest days and videos of visiting performers, including Ringling Clowns, magicians, singers, ventriloquists, puppeteers, and pirates, will be presented.

Monday, July 6 will begin the second week of the program and will feature the theme “Imagine Your Space Story.” Posts from previous weeks in the 10-week program will be viewable by visiting the library’s Facebook page. A link is provided for those wishing to participate.

In addition to Page Turner Adventures, children and their families are encouraged to view previous posts from the Summer Reading Program, including videos of science experiments with Mister C and performances by Mr. Puppet, which can be found on the library’s Facebook page.

Children, tweens, and teens can continue to read books to earn a prize in the Summer Reading Program through August 10. Children, ages two through seven, must read 25 books; tweens, ages eight through 12, must read 10 books; and teens, ages 13 through 19, must read eight books to earn a grand prize. Stop by the library to register for the Summer Reading Program. Only books and audiobooks borrowed from the library will count toward each participant’s total. Graphic novels, eBooks, and digital audiobooks borrowed from the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla are also eligible to be counted in the Summer Reading Program.

Families are also encouraged to take their children to the French Art Colony’s grounds and garden to read the latest StoryWalk title, Old MacDonald Had a Dragon by Ken Baker and illustrated by Christopher Santoro.

For more information, visit bossardlibrary.org or call the library at (740) 446-7323.

Article submitted by Bossard Library.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_Tribune-1.jpg