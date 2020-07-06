Dunfee retires from HNB

RACINE — Home National Bank has announced the retirement of long-time banker Steve Dunfee.

Dunfee, who retired from Home National Bank effective July 6, has been a loan officer at the bank. He has worked a total of 47 years, 35 of them in the banking industry.

“Steve has been an esteemed employee of the bank for 7 years, and he will be greatly missed by co-workers and customers alike. We have all benefited from his contributions to the lending team, which has kept Home National Bank toward our mission of creating successful loan customers while instilling a hometown feel in our banking relationships,” stated the bank in a news release.

In reflecting on Dunfee’s career at HNB, President John Hoback stated, “We are all grateful to have worked alongside Steve who has been a great asset to our lending team. We will miss him, and are wishing him well and a happy retirement.”

Upon retiring, Dunfee plans to enjoy golfing and traveling.

In celebrating his retirement, his daughter Meg Dunfee will be hosting a party at the Meigs County Golf Course on July 18 from 2-6 p.m.

“Join us in congratulating Steve as he starts this new chapter in his life. Thank you Steve for your career at Home National Bank,” stated the news release.

About the Company

Home National Bank is a full service community bank, led by a local Board of Directors. HNB is focused on meeting the banking needs of Meigs County and surrounding communities by offering local, personal service. Home National Bank provides a full range of financial services including business, personal, and mortgage loans. HNB currently operates three full service locations in Racine, Syracuse, and Middleport. Find out more at www.homenatlbank.com and find us on Facebook as, Home National Bank.