Shooting investigation underway in Raccoon Twp.

RACOON TWP. — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Racoon Twp.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the following statement in regards to a shooting incident:

“At approximately 1:03 p.m, the Gallia County 911 Center received a call to respond to a residence on Eagle Road in Raccoon Township in regards to a male victim, identified as (name withheld), age 36, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during a confrontation. (The victim) was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis where he was initially treated and was later transported by an Air-Medical Helicopter to Huntington WV. His condition is unknown at this time.”

According to Sheriff Champlin, “initial reports indicate that the shooting was a result of a dispute surrounding the exchange of property. The other individual involved in the incident has been taken to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. There is no threat to public safety at this time and the shooting remains under investigation. Further details pertaining to this investigation will be released as they become available.” The name of the person taken in for questioning has not been released.