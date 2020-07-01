Funding available to expand community WiFi

NELSONVILLE — Through a partnership between the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and the AEP Ohio Foundation, funding is now available to nonprofit and public organizations working to expand community WIFI access points in communities across Appalachian Ohio.

“Internet access is a critical need in our communities, especially during the pandemic,” said Raja Sundararajan, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer. “Internet connectivity offers access to education, health care and work opportunities. We are pleased to partner with FAO to help close the gaps in high speed broadband access across this area by supporting new community WIFI access points.”

Applications for funding are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/WIFI, with a priority application submission date of Friday, July 17, 2020. Any applications received after this date will be reviewed on a rolling basis. To the extent possible, funding and installation should be completed by Aug. 31, 2020, to meet community WIFI needs during the 2020-2021 school year.

By allowing Appalachian Ohio communities and organizations to expand community WIFI access points, this funding opportunity aims to increase access to connectivity during this critical period of the COVID-19 pandemic while also creating a long-term community benefit that can support additional opportunities.

Community institutions including libraries, schools, community centers, and local governments have long worked to address gaps in connectivity through the installation of WIFI hubs outside their buildings for community use. One way this is done is through the installation of outdoor grade access points to provide internet access to community members.

Access points work much like home WIFI, but extend coverage to provide access to a larger outside area. Access points connect to the internet through either an ethernet connection to existing service or by connecting to an antenna to get service directly from a wireless network.

A total of $35,000 is available for the purchase of community WIFI access point hardware and related installation expenses. Funding is available to organizations located within the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio and AEP Ohio’s service area. Public or nonprofit organizations and groups working through fiscal sponsorship agreements with public or nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

For detailed information on eligibility and to apply, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/WIFI.

“As we work to create opportunities for the children of Appalachia, we must address the digital divide. Each gap in broadband access means a child unable to access education, a worker unable to access economic opportunity, or a patient unable to access health care,” said Foundation for Appalachian Ohio President & CEO, Cara Dingus Brook. “The solution will come through the work of many partners doing what they can to make a difference, and we certainly are grateful for AEP Ohio’s visionary role as one of our first major investors in broadband equity.”

To learn more about the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and how to support this opportunity and others like it, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, or contact Kelly Morman at kmorman@ffao.org or 740.753.1111.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, follow FAO on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/FoundationforAppalachianOhio, or follow FAO on Instagram @FDNforAppalachianOhio.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

