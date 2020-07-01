Point fireworks set for Saturday night

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant will have fireworks on Saturday night for the July 4th holiday.

Liberty Fest, the holiday celebration, was canceled by City Council but they decided to only have the fireworks.

Amherst Madison will be providing a barge to set the fireworks off at dark, or around 10 p.m., said Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings. The fireworks will be set off in front of Riverfront Park.

Riverfront Park will be available for limited seating at the amphitheater. The center entrance will be the only entrance open to the seating area. Every other row at the amphitheater will be open to seating with the others marked closed.

Signs will be posted around the park and at the flood wall to remind visitors of social distancing.

“We ask people to obey what we’re doing and to enjoy the fireworks,” Billings said. “We’re sorry for any inconvenience, but this is what we must go by.”

