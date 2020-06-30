Fort Randolph open this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — Fort Randolph at Krodel Park will be open during Independence Day weekend.

Although the fort will be open, the Fort Randolph Re-enactors Committee will not be having the Liberty Days events as previously hoped for. The fort will be opened each day from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The committee said there will be some re-enactors at the fort this weekend, but they do not have any events planned for the public.

A limited number of people will be permitted in the trading post and tavern at a time to ensure social distancing. Guidelines will be enforced and visitors are encouraged to use masks or facial covers.

The committee said that on Friday afternoon, access to the tavern will be limited because Parson John Frank Jarboe will be doing a private taping of his Divine Service. The committee said the service in in the 18th century style and will be posted on the Fort Randolph Re-enactors and Friends Facebook page on Sunday. The service will also be posted on the Parson John and Maggie Facebook page.

Committee member Ed Cromley encourages people to enjoy the Independence Day at the fort and Krodel Park. The park has several amenities — including the splash pad, kayak rentals, paddle boat rentals, fishing, walking path and picnic areas.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_DSC_0417201752615810681.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.