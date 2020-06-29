Gallia, Mason each report new COVID-19 case

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia and Mason counties each reported a new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

On Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a new COVID-19 case for Mason County. The Mason County Health Department confirmed the additional case with Jennifer Thomas, nursing director/administrator of the MCHD, stating the case was considered travel related. This means, since March, Mason County has had a total of 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 16 of those now considered recovered, according to the health department.

The Gallia County Health Department announced its 11th COVID-19 case on Monday morning, a male in his 30s.

“At this time, we are reporting 1 additional case of COVID-19 for Gallia County. This case is currently an active/symptomatic individual and not the result of an antibody test. The case is not associated with travel and is not connected to our most recent case. The case will be listed as 1 additional confirmed case for a total of 11 cases (8 confirmed, 3 probable). We urge individuals to practice all necessary safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings when not able to social distance,” read a statement from the Gallia County Health Department on its Facebook page Monday morning.

This brings case numbers in both Gallia and Meigs Counties to 11 each. Only Morgan (seven cases) and Noble (nine cases) have fewer than Meigs and Gallia.

Gallia County has had eight confirmed and three probable cases, while Meigs County has had nine confirmed and two probable cases. Meigs County also has seen one person with a positive antibody test who is not included in the case numbers according to Ohio Department of Health requirements.

In Gallia County the cases to date are as follows:

Female in the 40-49 age range with onset date of March 1

Female in the 30-39 age range with onset date of March 12

Male in the 60-69 age range with onset date of March 18 (hospitalized)

Female in the 60-69 age range with onset date of March 19 (hospitalized and deceased)

Female in the 50-59 age range with onset date of March 25

Male in the 50-59 age range with onset date of March 31 (hospitalized)

Female in the 30-39 age range with onset date of April 4

Male in the 30-39 age range with onset date of April 8

Male in the 30-39 age range with onset date of May 27

Male in the 20-29 age range with onset date of June 23

Male in the 30-39 age range with onset date of June 24 (case announced on Monday)

In Meigs County cases to date are as follows:

Male in the 50-59 age range with onset date of March 11

Male in the 40-49 age range with onset date of April 8

Male in the 40-49 age range with onset date of April 29

Female in the 0-19 age range with onset date of May 20

Female in the 70-79 age range with onset date of May 20

Male in the 20-29 age range with onset date of May 22

Male in the 60-69 age range with onset date of June 10

Female in the 60-69 age range with onset date of June 14

Male in the 30-39 age range with onset date of June 19

Female in the 70-79 age range with onset date of June 21

Male in the 0-19 age range with onset date of June 24

The first six Meigs County cases are now listed as recovered.

Neighboring Vinton County announced on Monday morning that as of 8 a.m. on Monday there were no active COVID-19 cases in the county for the first time since the initial case was announced on April 25. Vinton County, the last in the state of Ohio to report a confirmed case, has had a total of 22 cases since that time.

Meanwhile, Lawrence County, which borders Gallia to the southwest, has seen a spike in recent cases. As of Monday, there had been 61 cases in the county, of which 15 continue to be monitored according to the Lawrence County Health Department on Monday afternoon.

“As summer progresses, more things are opening up, we’re traveling more, and we’re spending more time with family and friends outside our homes. Please keep in mind that we are still in a pandemic. Our recent increases in numbers have been related to vacation travel and large group gatherings (church and otherwise),” stated the Lawrence County Health Department on its Facebook page Sunday.

In Ohio, Jackson County has seen a total of 17 cases, Athens County has had 32 cases and Washington County has has 124 cases. The majority of the Washington County cases came early in the pandemic.

As of Monday, DHHR reported the following total COVID-19 cases for counties which are nearby or border Mason: Putnam 52; Jackson 143; Cabell 118; Kanawha 300.

In West Virginia, on DHHR’s Monday afternoon report, there have been 169,556 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,870 total cases (of those total cases 99 are probable) and 93 deaths, in the entire state. DHHR was also reporting 2,196 recovered cases in the state as of Monday with 581 active cases.

On Monday, DHHR reported the following demographics regarding the percentage of positive patients per age group in the state:

0-9 – 2.33%;

10-19 – 7.74%;

20-29 – 17.35%;

30-39 – 13.59%;

40-49 – 14.70%;

50-59 – 15.82 %;

60-69 – 13.14%;

70-plus – 15.33%;

Of those who tested positive, 48.3% were male, 51.5% were female.

By Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing. Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

