Concert season postponed

GALLIPOLIS — The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the concert schedule for the Ohio Valley Symphony at the Ariel Opera House.

A press release from Lora Snow, executive director, stated the upcoming concerts had been pushed forward to 2021-22 season.

The release stated:

“From the beginning, taking are of the artists and audience has been a top priority. COVID-19 is in our midst now and not going away soon. With that in mind, it is best for all if we wait until we can be assured of the safety of all before we have another concert.

“We had planned one of the most exciting and adventurous upcoming seasons, with a wide variety of guest artists and conductors, and with music running the gamut from Beethoven to the Roaring Twenties. Tchaikovsky, Offenbach, Debussy, Ravel and Poulenc all make an appearance via their music on piano, violin, clarinet, voice and oboe.

“For everyone’s well being we have decided to move the planned concert season ahead to be the 2021-22 season, celebrating our 32nd year.

“This past spring we missed two concerts due to the stay-at-home policy. If we have a vaccine available to all and the officials deem it safe to congregate again, we will try to have those concerts in the spring of 2021.

“Visit our website at arieloperahouse.org and read about the Ariel Academy Online Music Lessons which offers virtual music instruction by OVC members, soloists and conductors. Instructors have openings for everyone, beginners to professionals. Read about the teachers and watch their videos so you can choose your virtual teacher!

“Take care and we look forward to seeing you in the 2021-22 season!”

A previous performance by the Ohio Valley Symphony at the Ariel Opera House. (OVP File Photo)

