New Haven Pool to open July 1

NEW HAVEN — July 1 remains the anticipated opening date as work continues on the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool, it was told at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, and council members Steve Carpenter, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, George Gibbs and Roy Dale Grimm.

New concrete around a section of the pool has been poured, it was announced, and the leak has been fixed. Town workers will be power washing and filling the pool soon, as well as installing new water lines to the restrooms.

The council said a new shelter is being erected at the pool site, but might not be completed by opening date. The materials for the shelter were provided at cost by Valley Lumber, according to Carpenter, minus a $500 donation. Posts for the shelter have been set at no cost to the town.

Lifeguards for the season were hired, and admission will once again be free, thanks to the work of the pool committee and the donations made by businesses and individuals. It was announced that Shell and Police Chief Dave Hardwick will serve as pool managers to save finances.

With discussion of the pool came several questions from residents attending as to how the person doing the concrete work is being paid, and if he is a town employee or a contractor.

Ronnie Zerkle, Phil Serevicz, and Jessica Rickard all posed questions regarding the worker, as well as a possible ethics violation. It was reported a skidsteer rented by the worker, and paid for by the town, was possibly used for a private property project.

The residents questioned if the worker is on the town payroll as a part-time employee, or if he is a contractor paid by the job. When Shell said he is paid an hourly rate, it was questioned why he did not have a time card along with the other employees, whose cards are hanging in the council room. It was also questioned as to how he could hire a helper to work alongside him on the pool project.

Serevicz said he had nothing against the workers, but would like clarification on the hiring and pay status. He said the $1,900 skidsteer rental could have been avoided if the worker had used the town backhoe. Zerkle added the skidsteer, if used for a personal project, is an ethics violation.

No clear answers were presented by the town officials. Zerkle urged them to find out what is going on.

Also at the meeting, Supervisor Buzzy Duncan said the new water meters are now in service, along with the tank and water well, all a result of the water upgrade project. He reported the old fire hydrants have been removed, and water loss is minimum compared to the loss on the old system.

In other action, the council:

Issued building permits to Benzer Pharmacy for a new sign, and C. Zerkle for a driveway;

Agreed to cut grass at an abandoned house, and try to reach the out-of-state owner to clean the property, as requested by resident Tammy Lane;

Replied they were unsure when questioned by resident Harry Roush as to how much money remains in the water project account;

Announced Patrolman Collin Hill has resigned to take a position with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, with his contract of approximately $5,000 being reimbursed to the town by the sheriff’s department; and,

Heard a report from Kaylor that the town has applied for a grant for a new garbage truck.

July meetings will be held the 6th and 20th at 6 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A previous summer scene at the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6.12-Pool-2.jpg A previous summer scene at the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool. (OVP File Photo)

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.