Gallia, Meigs report new COVID cases

OHIO VALLEY — This week saw new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties.

The latest cases came on Friday when both the Gallia and Meigs County health departments announced additional cases.

The Gallia Health Department stated, via its Facebook page, “At this time, we are reporting 1 additional case of COVID-19 for Gallia County. This case is currently an active/symptomatic individual and not the result of an antibody test. The case is not travel associated. The case will be listed as 1 additional confirmed case for a total of 10 cases (7 confirmed, 3 probable). We urge individuals to practice all necessary safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings when not able to social distance.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Friday, this latest Gallia case is a male in his 20s with a symptom onset date of June 23. ODH reported he is not hospitalized.

Late Friday afternoon the Meigs County Health Department announced an 11th case in the county. The confirmed case is a 70-79 year old female who has not been hospitalized. This latest case is reportedly not connected to the others and is considered community spread.

Meigs County also reported its 9th and 10th cases this week (one confirmed and one probable). While it is unknown if the virus was connected to travel, the male in his 30s had reported recent travel to South Carolina. The male in the 10-19 age range who is the probable case had direct contact with the other individual.

There have been a total of nine confirmed and two probable cases in the county since the outbreak began. The first six Meigs County cases have recovered, with four active cases, all with a symptom onset since June 10. None of the Meigs County cases have required hospitalization.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 48,638 cases of COVID-19 (45,172 confirmed cases); a total of 7,570 hospitalizations (7,496 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations) since mid-March and a total of 2,788 deaths (2,545 confirmed COVID-19 deaths).

Also this week, Mason County reported an active lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 after health officials reported no active cases on/since May 27. Mason County’s COVID-19 total cases are at 16 (since March), with 15 of those considered recovered, according to health department officials.

On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there have been 161,867 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,712 total cases and 92 deaths, in the state.

Beth Sergent and Sarah Hawley contributed to this article.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_Untitled-collage-3.jpg