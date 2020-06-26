Carrying on the celebrations

Though the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival (traditionally held July 3-4) has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers announced Friday, they are looking at Sept. 12 as a tentative date to host fireworks, entertainment and offer safe food options and games. For a look at events scheduled during the upcoming holiday weekend, see the “Along the River” feature page in this edition or visit www.mydailysentinel.com or www.mydailytribune.com for more information. Pictured is the fireworks finale at last year’s “River Rec.” (OVP File Photo)

Though the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival (traditionally held July 3-4) has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers announced Friday, they are looking at Sept. 12 as a tentative date to host fireworks, entertainment and offer safe food options and games. For a look at events scheduled during the upcoming holiday weekend, see the “Along the River” feature page in this edition or visit www.mydailysentinel.com or www.mydailytribune.com for more information. Pictured is the fireworks finale at last year’s “River Rec.” (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_DSC_0574-1.jpg Though the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival (traditionally held July 3-4) has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers announced Friday, they are looking at Sept. 12 as a tentative date to host fireworks, entertainment and offer safe food options and games. For a look at events scheduled during the upcoming holiday weekend, see the “Along the River” feature page in this edition or visit www.mydailysentinel.com or www.mydailytribune.com for more information. Pictured is the fireworks finale at last year’s “River Rec.” (OVP File Photo)