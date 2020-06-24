Gallia Health Dept. stresses safety guidelines

GALLIPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Gallia County Health Department issued a public service announcement, concerning staying safe and continuing to follow safety guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Surrounding counties are reporting a large increase in active COVID-19 cases, largely associated with travel,” a post on the Gallia County Health Department’s Facebook page stated on Wednesday. “The Gallia County Health Department would like to urge residents, traveling or not, to continue following safety guidelines. While out in public please follow social distancing and facial covering guidelines. When traveling for vacation or work we urge you to ‘know before you go.’ Look up the area statistics on active COVID-19 cases through the County’s Health Department website or social media pages. Exercise caution as much as possible to prevent the transmission and spread to your local community when returning home. If you need tested please contact your primary care provider.”

Both Mason County and Meigs County reported a new COVID-19 confirmed case this week. In regards to the Meigs County case, the Meigs County Health Department stated the patient, a male in the 30 to 39 age range is not hospitalized but also reported recent travel to South Carolina. However, Meigs health officials said, at this time, they are unable to confirm if the virus was contracted while on his trip.

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new cases via its Facebook page, along with monitoring 20 confirmed cases and 66 contacts. The Jackson County Health Department via its Facebook page reported a total of 18 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, with 11 of those cases now recovered. Of Vinton County’s 22 total cases, the Vinton County Health Department reported via its Facebook page last week that 18 are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Vinton County. Gallia County reported one COVID-19 related death in March.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_Tribune-5.jpg

Increases of COVID-19 reported in surrounding counties

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.