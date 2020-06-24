Trio to perform at ‘Gospel in the Park’

GALLIPOLIS — Fan favorites, the James Rainey Trio, have returned to the area for a concert tour which will include Gospel in the Park on July 3 at Gallipolis City Park.

The free concert, slated for 5-8 p.m. will also feature The Neal Family and Sincere Revival. Lawn chairs and social distancing are recommended.

The James Rainey Trio, originally from Gallia County, is currently in the midst of a local tour with several area dates booked.

A press release about the nationally-known trio which was formed in 2009, stated, “With their humble beginnings, from the small town of Gallipolis, Ohio, the trio started out on a journey that would just continue to grow. Original members were James, his wife Laura, and Randy Shafer. Their very first CD together was ‘A Country Christmas, Swan Creek Valley Style.’ The trio began to see God move in a mighty way in their services and knew this is where and what God would have them do.

“They would use a wonderful pastor and man of God to sing bass when he was available to do so, Pastor Rick Towe, from New Life Church of God. Towe sang on their first national release with the the Raineys entitled, ‘Gettin’ Ready Today.’ The group has since relocated to Swansea, Illinois, where James and Laura serve as worship ministers at Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville, Illinois.

“The multi-talented Berdella McGrew of Flora, Illinois, with her beautiful alto voice joins James and Laura to complete this Trio. The group keeps a very busy schedule doing church services, revivals, recreational festivals, and more. They have recorded over 8 CD projects, their newest being, ‘Higher Ground.’

“James owns a full-time recording studio, Declaration 212 Productions, and produces many gospel artists, as well as, The Rainey’s projects. James also keeps a busy schedule playing for the nationally known solo artist, Jonathan Wilburn. He appears at NQC, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City, The Branson Belle, and many more events across the country.”

Gallipolis is one stop on a tour which will includes the following dates:

Now – June 27, revival every evening at 7 p.m., College Hill Church, Mason County, W.Va., with Rev. Josh Searls;

June 28, 10:45 a.m. in concert at the Nitro Church of the Nazarene, Charleston, W.Va.;

June 28, 6 p.m., performing at Addison Freewill Baptist Church, Addison, with Pastor Rick Barcus;

July 2, Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis in concert at 7 p.m., with Rev. Ray Kane;

July 3, Gospel in the Park, Gallipolis City Park, from 5 – 8 p.m.;

July 5, 10 a.m. service, First Church of the Nazarene, First Avenue, Gallipolis, with the Rev. Matt Llewellyn;

July 5, 6 p.m., with Pastor Jamie Fortner and the congregation of the Puritan Freewill Baptist Church, Hamdon, Ohio at 6 p.m.

Find Gospel in the Park on Facebook for information on free upcoming concerts on Friday evenings in Gallipolis City Park.

Information provided by Cheryl Enyart.

The James Rainey Trio, pictured, will return to their roots to perform at Gospel in the Park July 3. (Courtesy photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6.25-Rainey-Trio.jpg The James Rainey Trio, pictured, will return to their roots to perform at Gospel in the Park July 3. (Courtesy photo)