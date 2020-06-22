Coupons for farmers’ markets available to seniors

GALLIA COUNTY — Coupons to purchase produce at local participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands are available to Gallia seniors.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio. The program is managed locally by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) and provides eligible older adults with $50 in coupons each growing season to use at participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands to purchase produce. Coupons remain available for the following counties in the AAA7’s district: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Pike and Vinton.

To be eligible for the $50 in coupons for this year, individuals must live in one of the counties mentioned beforehand. Individuals must be age 60 or over at the time of application and households must be at 185% of the poverty level. In a household, both the husband and wife can be eligible separately for the coupons. Individuals can only receive the $50 in coupons (ten $5 coupons) one time per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only. Coupons will be mailed in late June to begin use in July and continue through October.

Applications can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page, or you can call 1-800-343-8112 to request an application or to ask any questions. The Agency can also be reached via e-mail for applications or questions at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org.

