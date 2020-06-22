ODOT construction updates for Gallia

This week’s construction update from the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 10, for Gallia County:

SR 7 Project

SR 7 pavement work – A pavement removal, barrier wall, and guardrail construction project is underway on SR 7. Work is taking place between the intersection/ramp coming from West Virginia and the intersection/ramp going to West Virginia. The furthest right lane on the southbound side is closed. A 14 foot width restriction is in place. Estimated completion: June 30, 2020

SR 735 Project

SR 735 resurfacing- A resurfacing project is underway on SR 735. Work is taking place between SR 7 and the Farm Road overpass and between the ramp to West Virginia and SR 7. One lane is being maintained in each direction. Estimated completion: June 30, 2020

SR 553 landslide – One lane of SR 553 is closed between SR 7 and Wilbur Road (Township Road 962) due to a landslide. Temporary traffic signals and a 10 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: August 15, 2020

SR 588 landslide – SR 588 is closed between Chillicothe Road (County Road 500) and Oakwood Drive due to a landslide. ODOT’s detour is SR 588 to County Road 35 to SR 160 to SR 7 to SR 588. Estimated completion: December 24, 2020

These construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Information provided by ODOT.