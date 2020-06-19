CARES Act funding announced for county

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) has secured over $3.7 million for the 93rd Ohio House District by co-sponsoring House Bill 481, as stated in a press release from Stephens’ office and the Ohio House of Representatives.

House Bill 481 authorizes the allocation of $350 million in CARES Act funding to provide payments to local governments to pay for expenses accrued due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Each county within the 93rd House District will receive the following amounts as a result of the bill and each township, village and city will be eligible to receive a percentage of the county’s distribution according the Local Government Fund Formula:

· Gallia County: $934,687

· Jackson County: $934,687

· Lawrence County: $1,406,864

· Vinton County: $444,098

House Bill 481 also reappropriates nearly $1.28 billion in capital funds for the Fiscal Year 2021 – Fiscal Year 2022 biennium, including several projects already underway in the 93rd District.

“I am proud of support legislation that secures these crucial funds to Southern Ohio,” said Stephens. “House Bill 481 combines two independent bills into one extensive bill for the greater good of the state. I applaud my collages on both sides of the aisle for recognizing the necessity of passing House Bill 481 along to the Governor.”

As passed by the House, House Bill 481 also authorizes the conveyance of certain under-utilized plots of land owned by the state to outside purchasers or local governments. 26 properties throughout the state, including two locations in Gallia County, are included in the comprehensive legislation.

The bill passed the House on May 20, 2020 and the Senate on June 10, 2020. It now goes to the desk of the Governor where it waits to be signed into law.

Information provided by the office of Rep. Stephens and the Ohio House of Representatives.