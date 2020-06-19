Gallia OSU Extension Office reopening

The Gallia County office of OSU Extension will be reopening on Monday, June 22, with limited hours by appointment only.

The hours will be as follows: Monday, and Tuesday from 9 a.m. – noon. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office at 740-446-7007 or emailing Jeff Moore, moore.3036@osu.edu, for agriculture and natural resources; Tracy Winters at winters.5@osu.edu for 4-H youth development; Gail Green at green.84@osu.edu for assistance with Fair Entry and 4-H Online or Tina Elkins at elkins.125@osu.edu for SNAP Ed questions.

Per previous Ohio State decision, all OSU Extension activities planned through July 6 will continue to be held virtually or postponed. Ohio State will continue to evaluate and update plans based on evolving conditions with COVID-19.

According to a press release from the office, “When Extension employees are not in the county office, they will continue to telework. We are following strict guidelines to remain safe, and to keep our clientele safe as well. All service sector requirements for general office environments from the Ohio Department of Health will be strictly adhered to in each office.“

If you have any questions, contact the local Extension office at 740-446-7007.