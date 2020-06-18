Blues Bash, Rhythm on the River series postponed for now

POMEROY — Though the county is slowly starting to return to as normal as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, some favorite summer events are still being postponed in the interest of keeping individuals safe.

According to Jackie Welker and Phil Ohlinger, two of the organizers of the Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash and the Rhythm on the River series, both of these events have been moved off the regularly scheduled June and July dates.

The Rhythm on the River series typically kicks off towards the end of June and runs until the end of July when the Blues Bash is held during that last weekend. As of right now, no new dates for these events have been scheduled yet, though the organizers are still hoping to host musical events as soon as it is safe for individuals to attend.

“We’ve alwayed want to be a part of the solution of small town living, not part of the problem,” shared Welker. “There are multiple reasons for the postponement, but safety of our community was first and foremost. Large gatherings are still prohibited to our knowledge, so it was simply a proactive approach.”

This year would have been the 20th annual Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash. Though the organizers have a feeling of sadness towards the postponement of this year’s event, shared Welker and Ohlinger, the 20th annual event will still happen just at a later date and during better days.

“We did have a few things special planned for the 20th anniversary of the Blues Bash,” said Welker. “20 years is a good run in this area.”

Welker and Ohlinger shared once these events can safely be held, the festival goers need to be ready for lots and lots of fun and dancing. As for additional specialties at the rescheduled event, the organizers are still discussing their ideas. Some of the special plans for this year, may be pushed to 2021, it all just depends. Regardless, festival goers will want to show their support for the Big Bend Blues and Brews Bash and the Rhythm on the River series once they make their return to the area again.

Welker and Ohlinger shared that those in the community should keep in touch as some musical events will be taking place as soon as possible in either the O’Brien Garden off Main Street and Court Street and/or on Court Street itself.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Blitzkrieg performs on the Blues Bash main stage as the Queen of the Mississippi passes by on the Ohio River during the 2019 Blues Bash. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6.19-Blues-Bash-1.jpg Blitzkrieg performs on the Blues Bash main stage as the Queen of the Mississippi passes by on the Ohio River during the 2019 Blues Bash. Bill Dutcher performs during a 2019 Rhythm on the River event in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6.19-Blues-Bash-2-Dutcher.jpg Bill Dutcher performs during a 2019 Rhythm on the River event in Pomeroy. Blitzkrieg band members perform during the 2019 Blues Bash. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6.19-Blues-Bash-3-Bash9.jpg Blitzkrieg band members perform during the 2019 Blues Bash. Randy McAllister performs during the 2019 Blues Bash in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6.19-Blues-Bash-4-Mcallister.jpg Randy McAllister performs during the 2019 Blues Bash in Pomeroy.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson Special to OVP

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.