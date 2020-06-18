Child struck be vehicle in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — Charges are not expected to be filed after an incident on Tuesday evening in Middleport in which a child was struck by a vehicle.

In a news release on Thursday from the Middleport Police Department, Chief Bruce Swift stated that on Tuesday evening the department received a report of a child being struck by an automobile at the intersection of Page and Park Streets in the village.

On scene, officers found a nine year old boy from Middleport had been riding his bicycle when he was struck by a van. The Middleport Fire Department and Meigs County EMS also responded to the scene.

“Due to the mechanism of injury the child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Columbus for treatment of a possible broken leg and assessment for any other injuries,” stated Swift.

“Through investigation into the incident and eye witness accounts, it appears that the child was riding his bike on Park Street and ran through a stop sign without looking for traffic and was struck by the van,” stated Swift. “At this time there are no pending charges against the driver of the van who had no time to react before striking the vehicle.”

Swift concluded, “The Police Department would like to stress to parents to teach and educate their children about bicycle safety, safety helmets and other proactive equipment to hep reduce the risk of this type of incident. We also would like to remind drivers to drive safely and watch for children.”

Information provided by the Middleport Police Department.

No charges expected against driver