Families participate in Fishing Rodeo

POINT PLEASANT — The Fishing Rodeo, sponsored by the Family Resource Network (FRN), took place over the weekend at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant.

FRN Director Greg Fowler said that over 100 individuals participated in the event on Saturday morning.

As previously reported by the Register, social distancing guidelines were in place for the safety of the participants during the event. Fowler said that everyone “honored” the rules for the event this year.

“(It) was good for families to be able to get out and enjoy fishing,” Fowler said.

Participants were sorted into age categories to compete for the most fish caught, the smallest fish caught and the largest fish caught. Those categories and winners were:

Ages 0-5 years — Grayson Adams caught the most fish with 18; Emily Short caught the smallest fish of 3 inches; Beau Lambert caught the longest fish of 33 inches.

Ages 6-10 years — Ethan Grim caught the most fish with 53; Lakin Bush caught the smallest fish of 2.5 inches; Kaylin Johnson caught the longest fish of 19.5 inches.

Ages 11-15 years — Caleb Jones caught the most fish with 86; Emily Edmonds caught the smallest fish of 2.25 inches; Braden Robinson caught the longest fish of 22 inches.

Ages 16-20 — Loren Nobel caught the most fish with 33; Christian Hill caught the shortest fish of 3 inches; Dom Kisamore caught the longest fish of 20 2/3 inches.

Ages 21 and over — Rob Caripica caught the most fish with 32; Bryan Bentz caught the shortest fish of 3.25 inches; Timmy Mayes caught the longest fish of 21 inches.

This was the 27th Annual Fishing Rodeo hosted by FRN.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Fish were stocked at Krodel Park on Thursday before the Fishing Rodeo. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_stocking.jpg Fish were stocked at Krodel Park on Thursday before the Fishing Rodeo. Greg Fowler | Courtesy The winners of the 0-5 year age group are pictured: Most fish caught (18) was Grayson Adams; Shortest fish (3 inches) was Emily Smith; Longest fish (33 inches) was Beau Lambert. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_0-5.jpg The winners of the 0-5 year age group are pictured: Most fish caught (18) was Grayson Adams; Shortest fish (3 inches) was Emily Smith; Longest fish (33 inches) was Beau Lambert. Greg Fowler | Courtesy The winners of the 6-10 year age group are pictured: Most fish caught (53) was Ethan Grimm; Shortest fish (2.5 inches) was Lakin Bush; Longest fish (19.5 inches) was Kaylin Johnson. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6-10.jpg The winners of the 6-10 year age group are pictured: Most fish caught (53) was Ethan Grimm; Shortest fish (2.5 inches) was Lakin Bush; Longest fish (19.5 inches) was Kaylin Johnson. Greg Fowler | Courtesy The winners of the 11-15 year age group are pictured: Most fish caught (86) was Caleb Jones; Shortest fish (2.25 inches) was Emily Edmonds; Longest fish (22 inches) was Braden Robinson. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_11-15.jpg The winners of the 11-15 year age group are pictured: Most fish caught (86) was Caleb Jones; Shortest fish (2.25 inches) was Emily Edmonds; Longest fish (22 inches) was Braden Robinson. Greg Fowler | Courtesy The winners of the 16-20 year age group are pictured: Most fish caught (33) was Loren Noble; Shortest fish (3 inches) was Christian Hill; Longest fish (20 2/3 inches) was Dom Kisamore. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_16-20.jpg The winners of the 16-20 year age group are pictured: Most fish caught (33) was Loren Noble; Shortest fish (3 inches) was Christian Hill; Longest fish (20 2/3 inches) was Dom Kisamore. Greg Fowler | Courtesy The winners of the 21 and over age group are pictured: Most fish caught (32) was Rob Caripica; Shortest fish (3.25 inches) was Bryan Bentz; Longest fish (21 inches) was Timmy Mayes. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_Adult.jpg The winners of the 21 and over age group are pictured: Most fish caught (32) was Rob Caripica; Shortest fish (3.25 inches) was Bryan Bentz; Longest fish (21 inches) was Timmy Mayes. Greg Fowler | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.