2020 Passport Challenge has new look

GALLIPOLIS — This summer marks the fifth year of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau free summer program, the Passport Challenge.

As a part of their mission to educate guests and residents of Gallia County, the Passport Challenge encourages folks to explore some of Gallia County’s finest attractions, businesses, and prominent historical spots.

This year the Passport Challenge format has been revised make the challenges more accessible and flexible for safe social distancing and creativity. Those who have participated in the past know the Challenge to have specific locations in Gallia County to visit and to get their challenge sheet stamped. The special 2020 Passport Challenge: Exploring with Henry and Elizabeth Cushing, honors two of Gallia’s first tour guides and the original owners of the Our House Tavern.

With this year’s challenge participants or travelers create their tour to explore Gallia County. Using the six destination categories, Educational, The Arts, History, Recreation, Restaurants, and Special Activity, travelers will visit one destination in Gallia County for each of the six categories of their own choice. Using their challenge sheet, they will answer a few short questions about the destination they visited and even rate the destination just like a travel guide.

As in past years, once all destinations are complete challenge sheets can be turned in to the Gallia County Convention & Visitors Bureau to receive prizes.

“We wanted to shake up this program to get parents and kids interested again and to make the program more accessible,” Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley said. “By encouraging travelers to pick their own Gallia County destinations they can create a personalized challenge that they feel safe and comfortable doing. And if you ever need a destination suggestion, we’re here to help!”

The Passport Challenge runs from June 5 through Aug. 31. To participate you can find the 2020 Passport Challenge sheets at www.visitgallia.com, on Facebook @visitgallia, or by contacting the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau at info@visitgallia.com or 800-765-6482. The Bureau would like to recognize the Bossard Memorial Library and Holzer Health System for their assistance with this program.

Information provided by GCCVB.

The Our House Museum serves as a trove of Gallia County and Gallipolis history. Our House volunteers pick peppers in the museum’s garden. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_DSC_0978.jpg The Our House Museum serves as a trove of Gallia County and Gallipolis history. Our House volunteers pick peppers in the museum’s garden.