ODOT construction projects in Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — The following road construction update for Gallia County, as submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, appears below for the week of June 15:

SR 7 Project

SR 7 pavement work – A pavement removal, barrier wall, and guardrail construction project is underway on SR 7. Work is taking place between the intersection/ramp coming from West Virginia and the intersection/ramp going to West Virginia. The furthest right lane on the southbound side is closed. A 14 foot width restriction is in place. Estimated completion: June 30.

SR 735 Project

SR 735 resurfacing- A resurfacing project is underway on SR 735. Work is taking place between SR 7 and the Farm Road overpass and between the ramp to West Virginia and SR 7. One lane is being maintained in each direction. Estimated

US 35 Project

US 35 bridge work – The passing lane of US 35 eastbound is closed between SR 160 and Mill Creek Road (County Road 5) for a bridge deck overlay project. Estimated completion: June 19.

SR 553 landslide – One lane of SR 553 is closed between SR 7 and Wilbur Road (Township Road 962) due to a landslide. Temporary traffic signals and a 10 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: Aug. 15.

SR 588 landslide – SR 588 is closed between Chillicothe Road (County Road 500) and Oakwood Drive due to a landslide. ODOT’s detour is SR 588 to County Road 35 to SR 160 to SR 7 to SR 588. Estimated completion: Dec. 24.

All outlined work is weather permitting. For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.