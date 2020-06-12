Scenes from the Pomeroy BLM March

POMEROY— Area residents gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, racism and police brutality last Friday in Pomeroy, beginning at the Pomeroy Levee and continuing along the riverside walking path in the village. Here are some photos from the event.

Editor’s note: A complete article and additional photos from the event appeared in the June 10 edition of The Daily Sentinel, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and Point Pleasant Register. Another event is planned in Gallipolis on Saturday evening.

Organizers of the Pomeroy Black Lives Matter Protest Isaiah English and Cornelius English are pictured with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford and Pomeroy Officer Leif Babb prior to the event in Pomeroy.

Those in attendance took a knee for a moment of silence before the march.

The protest march moved from the Pomeroy Parking Lot along the walking path.

Participants carried signs as they made their way along the path.

Signs carried by protesters displayed several messages as they marched along the walking path.

