Signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke

Temperatures are warming up. It’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Board certified family medicine physician Jessica Wilson, DO, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia says there is an influx of patients during the warmer months of patients who have spent too much time in the sun and are experiencing heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

Dr. Wilson says that no matter what, you should act right away if you are not feeling well.

“It’s a good idea to take the initiative right away to stay hydrated, especially with water, stay in the shade, and keep sunscreen on,” stated Dr. Wilson.

Some signs for heat stroke can include nausea, weakness, aches, and a fever along with warm skin. While signs of heat exhaustion can include cool skin and sweating.

Dr. Wilson also encourages everyone to use a Buddy System.

“When working in the heat, monitor the condition of your co-workers and have someone do the same for you. Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this age group, check on them at least twice a day. Also remember to monitor others who are at high risk. Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others including infants and young children, people 65 years of age or older, people who are overweight, people who overexert during work or exercise, and people who are physically ill, especially with heart disease, high blood pressure or COPD, or those who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation,” stated Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson also encourages everyone to wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, stay cool indoors, and stay tuned to your local news for heat advisory updates.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Wilson, please call Pleasant Valley Hospital Family Practice and Pediatrics at 304-675-4500.

This piece presented by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Wilson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6.13-Wilson.jpg Wilson