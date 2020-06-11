Name released after body located on Ohio riverbank

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Police Department has released the name of the man who’s body was found along the Ohio Riverbank on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford, the deceased is Robert E. Staten of Pomeroy.

On Wednesday, the police department received information from a neighbor of Staten that they had not seen or heard from Staten since the previous day. The neighbor stated that Staten was going to launch his boat into the Ohio River in Pomeroy on Tuesday afternoon. The neighbor became concerned when Staten had not been seen or heard from since then.

Staten’s truck was located at the Pomeroy levee with a boat trailer attached, indicating it was likely Staten had put his boat in the water at that location. The boat was discovered a short time later along the riverbank on the Pomeroy side.

The Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department was alerted and they launched their boat to respond to the area where Staten’s boat was located. His body was located near the boat on the riverbank by members of the fire department. The fire department transported the body back to the levee to meet the funeral home.

The Meigs County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

“It is believed that Mr. Staten’s boat suffered a mechanical problem which caused him to land the boat along the riverbank. No foul play is suspected in the death of Robert Staten,” stated Pitchford in the release.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department run report, responding to the scene were Pomeroy Truck 6, Boat 1 and Ladder 2.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_logo-1.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.