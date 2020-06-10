Fireworks only for Liberty Fest

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — In an effort to protect those in attendance, the Point Pleasant City Council unanimously decided to only have fireworks on July 4.

Liberty Fest was scheduled at Riverfront Park for July 3-4 and was expected to offer music, vendors and a parade. Mayor Brian Billings said the safety concerns for visitors and the citizens of the city were the priority of council when making the decision.

The unanimous decision was made with the eight members in attendance — council members Patricia Sallaz and Rick Simpkins were not in attendance.

“It was a long discussion — in depth. (Council) tackled every angle that they could,” Billings said. “There’s no parade. There’s no vendors. There’s no music. But we will have fireworks.”

The fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 4 at 10 p.m. They will be set off from a barge on the Ohio River in front of Riverfront Park. Billings said the city council previously approved to spend around $9,000 on the firework display.

Billings explained social distancing measures will be worked out before the event to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

He added, both he and council were disappointed in the cancellation of the events, but council was “determined” to do what was right.

The events of Liberty Fest began last year, Billings said, and the city had hoped to build the festival this year.

“We look for bigger and better things in 2021,” Billings said.

Pictured are scenes from the 2019 fireworks display and parade from Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant. This year, festival organizers are hosting fireworks only, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (OVP File Photos) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_7.5-Liberty.jpg Pictured are scenes from the 2019 fireworks display and parade from Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant. This year, festival organizers are hosting fireworks only, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (OVP File Photos) Pictured are scenes from the 2019 fireworks display and parade from Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant. This year, festival organizers are hosting fireworks only, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (OVP File Photos) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_Fireworks.jpg Pictured are scenes from the 2019 fireworks display and parade from Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant. This year, festival organizers are hosting fireworks only, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (OVP File Photos)

