Field of Hope to host ‘5th Annual Celebration’

VINTON — Field of Hope will be holding its 5th Annual Celebration on Saturday at 9 a.m. on its community campus at the old North Gallia High School in Vinton.

“We have one every year, and we celebrate what’s been accomplished this year, and then we lay out some teaching programs, building programs, service programs,” the organization’s CEO Kevin Dennis said.

Field of Hope is a faith-based nonprofit organization that offers facilities and treatment “to help others get victory over alcohol or drug addiction,” according to its website. The organization became an “incorporated business with the state and the federal government” in 2012.

The celebration will feature a panel of eight speakers, including Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Judge Margaret Evans, local law enforcement, women who have gained victory over recovery, and others, including Dennis. Congressman Bill Johnson will also have a video presentation. Johnson previously spoke at Field of Hope in 2017.

“We’re going to have the grand opening of our new gymnasium,” Dennis said. “And we’re going to unveil a brand new nationwide project. It will be revealed for the first time at our celebration.”

Dennis is excited for the event and for the unveiling of the project and the dedication of the gymnasium, he said.

According to the Facebook page for the event, the celebration will also feature free breakfast, including pancakes from Chris Cakes, Steve Evans sausage, and beverages.

The page also says that social distancing will be observed, and that “appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) will be worn by servers.”

The celebration is taking place as businesses and organizations tentatively reopen in Ohio due to the coronavirus pandemic. As reported this week in the Tribune, an additional probable case of COVID-19, brought the county’s case total to nine, according to the Gallia Health Department. Six of those cases are considered recovered, the health department stated via its Facebook page.

The event will also feature door prizes, giveaways, and books for sale. Donations are appreciated and will go towards the organization’s cause.

The event is free and open to the public.

(Editor’s Note: As previously reported by the Tribune, the Field of Hope is an ongoing community project with roots in the Vinton Baptist Church which eventually grew into its own as a faith-based, nonprofit organization that aims to combat addiction and serve as a community outreach program. The Field of Hope campus is centered at the old North Gallia High School where ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the old school building have also been complemented by the creation of a women’s recovery facility, the Hope House, and its sister building, a less intensive recovery facility, the Faith House. The campus seeks to expand and currently has an operating counseling program.)

Sharla Moody is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing from Gallipolis, Ohio. She is a graduate of River Valley High School and currently attends Yale University.

