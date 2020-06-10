Body found along riverbank in Pomeroy

POMEROY — A body was located along the river bank in Pomeroy on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pomeroy Chief of Police Chris Pitchford, the department received a call from a concerned neighbor on Wednesday afternoon stating that his neighbor had left with his boat on Tuesday to go fishing and he had not heard from the man since that time.

Pitchford stated that boats, including from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, were deployed into the Ohio River in an attempt to locate the individual and his boat.

The man’s body was found on the riverbank near the boat. Pitchford stated that no foul play is suspected in the case. He added that it appears the boat may have malfunctioned as well.

The identity of the person has not been released, as of press deadline, pending notification of family members. Ohio Valley Publishing will provide updates online and in print as they become available.

