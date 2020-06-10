Racine 4th of July activities to proceed

RACINE/MIDDLEPORT — After careful consideration, Racine Village announced plans this week for their 4th of July Celebration. Activities will include a parade, chicken BBQ, and fireworks.

Parade participants are asked to gather at the Southern Local School District parking lot Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 am, the parade will begin at 10 am.

The Racine Volunteer Fire Department will be busy grilling chicken and making homemade ice cream, and will begin serving at 11 am. Meals will be carry out only, and measures will be taken to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“We are not going to have a dining area this year, due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Racine Mayor Scott Hill. “The line will form outside and we will set things up inside to give people plenty of room to order, pickup, and pay without being overcrowded.”

The BBQ was in jeopardy this year due to the possible scarcity of chicken and rising prices. The Department wanted to continue the tradition of serving their legendary chicken and homemade ice cream, also one of their big fundraisers.

“We are going to have to pay more for the chicken this year, so we might not make as much for the Department, but we want to go ahead with it, people will be disappointed if we don’t have it,” Hill said.

Star Mill Park has also reopened, and visitors can enjoy the covered areas and the children’s playground.

The day’s activities will wrap up with fireworks at Star Mill Park beginning at 10 p.m. Viewers are asked to either stay inside their cars, or stand close to their cars if they go outside their vehicles.

The Village is accepting donations for the fireworks, which can be dropped off at the Village Hall.

“We want everyone to enjoy the day and have fun,” Hill said, and added that he encourages everyone to use good judgement when it comes to social distancing. “We hope everyone uses common sense.”

In Middleport, the Middleport Business Association will not be hosting a parade or other activities, but the traditional fireworks display will take place.

The fireworks will be launched for the area of the former Dairy Queen as in past years. Those attending are asked to remain in or at their vehicles to practice social distancing.

The Daily Sentinel managing editor Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

Middleport to launch fireworks

