Bossard Library launches Summer Reading Program

GALLIPOLIS – Bossard Memorial Library will once again host its Summer Reading Program with registration of children and teens underway.

The Summer Reading Program will continue through Aug. 10, and, as in previous years, children and teens who participate can read books to earn a grand prize. Children, ages two through seven, can read 25 books by Aug. 10 to receive a grand prize, while tweens, ages 8 through 12, can read a total of ten books to receive their grand prize. Teens, ages 13 through 19, can read a total of eight books to receive their grand prize. To sign up, parents and caregivers should stop by the library to register their child or children for this year’s program. The last day to turn in reading logs and receive a prize will be Saturday, Aug. 15.

This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Imagine Your Story” and, during this year’s event, no in-person programs will be held at the library. Instead, children, teens, and their families will be encouraged to view and/or participate in various videos and programs posted on the library’s Facebook page throughout the summer.

Only books and audiobooks borrowed from Bossard Library will count toward each participant’s total. E-books and digital audiobooks borrowed from the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla are also eligible to be counted in the Summer Reading Program.

Be sure to view the library’s virtual story times on Facebook, as well as an upcoming series of videos from Mr. Puppet, which will be posted beginning later this week. More exciting programs will be announced soon through the library’s website and Facebook page.

For those without internet access, please stop by the library to pick up an early literacy packet. Teens are also encouraged to follow Bossard Library’s teen Instagram page @bossardlibraryteens.

For more information on the library’s Summer Reading program, please contact Rachael at rbarker@bossardlibrary.org or call the library at (740) 446-7323.

Information submitted by Bossard Memorial Library.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_Tribune-3.jpg