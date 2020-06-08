Drugs located during search of Long Bottom area property

LONG BOTTOM — Methamphetamine and heroin were reportedly located during an early morning each of a Long Bottom property on Monday.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that in the early morning hours of June 8, his office executed a search warrant at 37230 Bashan Road in Long Bottom. The search warrant came as a result of a drug investigation by deputies.

Deputies and Officers with the Middleport Police Department made entry into the residence at approximately 1 a.m.

Deputies located 11 individuals inside of the residence, as well as in campers on the property. After a search of the residence and the campers, deputies allegedly located methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia including baggies, digital scales, and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

This case is currently still under investigation. More information will be released as it is made available.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.