One arrested following pursuit in Pomeroy

POMEROY — A Cheshire man is facing charges after leading law enforcement on a pursuit on Sunday evening.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Sunday, June 7, his office received a call regarding a private property crash at Taco Bell. The caller stated that a red GMC truck in the drive-thru had struck the vehicle in front of it approximately three times. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. While a deputy was on the way to Taco Bell he passed a red GMC truck which reportedly struck a utility pole near the Exxon Gas Station along Main Street in Pomeroy. The responding deputy witnessed the incident take place and turned around to check on the driver.

According to the news release, when the deputy had turned around on Main Street, he observed the truck return to the roadway and activated lights and siren to have the vehicle stop. The truck continued through Pomeroy on three tires after breaking the axle to the vehicle on the front driver’s side from striking the utility pole. The front left tire drug along the pavement as the driver allegedly refused to stop the vehicle. The deputy pursued the vehicle down Main Street in Pomeroy where the vehicle struck a stop sign and a speed limit sign. Speeds only reached 20 MPH, however the rear tires to the truck were spinning as the driver accelerated but could not gain speed due to the broken front axle.

The truck went down into the Pomeroy Boat Levee near the Farmers Bank Administrative Branch and came back onto Main Street at the Lynn Street intersection. The vehicle proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Main Street and Cherry Street and continued up Main Street at speeds not exceeding 20 MPH. The truck then went into the parking lot of Dollar General in Pomeroy and came back out onto Main Street at the Wendy’s exit. The truck then proceeded off-road and onto the pavement at the old Midwest Steel where the truck drove off the side of the Midwest Steel pavement and back onto the sidewalk on Main Street. At this time the vehicles axle failed, disabling the vehicle.

Deputies and area law enforcement identified the driver of the red GMC truck as Jason Jenkins, 44, of Cheshire. Jenkins allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and had to be forcefully removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Jenkins was charged through Meigs County Court with Fleeing and Eluding. He is being housed at the Middleport Jail. Other charges of Resisting Arrest, and numerous traffic violations are pending at this time. This case continues to be under investigation.

Sheriff Wood thanked the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Syracuse Police Department, and the Middleport Police Department for their assistance in this case.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a pursuit in Pomeroy on Sunday. Courtesy photo