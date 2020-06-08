Gallia adds to ‘probable’ COVID-19 case total

GALLIPOLIS — On Saturday, the Gallia County Health Department reported an additional probable case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s case total to nine.

Via its Facebook page, the health department stated the case was from a positive reportable antibody test.

This mean Gallia has now had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, with three probable. Of these cases, there’s been one death, one current hospitalization, one home isolation and six recovered.

Cases statistics include: Affected ages 30 to 70 years of age with a median age of 45; four males and four females; four had underlying conditions and four did not.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, an antibody test can detect the immune response to the virus, not the virus itself, and can help healthcare professionals identify individuals who have overcome an infection in the past and developed an immune response.

As of Friday, all six Meigs County COVID-19 cases (five confirmed, one probable) are listed as “recovered” from the virus. No new cases have been reported in the county since May 22.

According to information provided by local health officials, a confirmed case is defined as an individual with a positive laboratory result for COVID-19.

A probable case is defined as an individual who has not been tested for COVID-19, but is likely to have the illness based on close contact with a confirmed or probable case, symptoms, and/or exposure to an area with ongoing community spread. A probable case must also have no alternative diagnosis, such as influenza or strep throat.

In Mason County, W.Va., as of Monday afternoon, the county’s confirmed case count remained at 15 with all 15 cases considered recovered. Mason County announced it had zero active COVID-19 cases on May 27.

For Ohio data and other information visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov

