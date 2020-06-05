GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: June 3

Total Headage: 119

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600-700lbs: $121.00 – $123.00; 700-800lbs: $111.00; Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $109.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $119.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $130.00 – $140.00; 400-500lbs: $138.00 – $164.00; 500-600lbs: $143.00 – $151.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $120.00 – $124.00; 500-600lbs: $118.00 – $127.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $120.00-$156.00; 400-600lbs: $100.00-$135.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $128.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Canner/Cutter: $54.00 – $74.50; Bred Cows: $600.00 – $975.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $1450.00

Bulls

By Weight: $75.00-$99.00

Small Animals

Hogs: $30.00 – $67.50; Feeder Pigs: $17.50

Comments

#2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $108.00; Saturday June 13 – Farm Machinery Sale, Small Animal Sale, Tack and Horse Sale; call now to pre-consign or for additional information.