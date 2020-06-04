‘Mayor’s Night Out’ returns today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mayor’s Night Out in Point Pleasant will return this Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. at the River Front Park.

Mayor’s Night will be on Friday evenings throughout the Summer from 8-10 p.m. through August 21.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said social distancing guidelines must be followed and facial coverings are recommended.

This Friday, the band providing entertainment will be Faith’s Promise, a Point Pleasant based gospel group.

As of this time, there is an opening for a band on June 19. There will be no Mayor’s Night Out on August 14 due to the Mason County Fair.

The rest of the Mayor’s Night Out schedule is as follows: June 12, Mayor’s Night will host Matthew Adam playing country music. June 26 will be Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country music. July 3 will be Cee Cee Miller playing country, rock and Blues. July 10 will be Covered by Love playing gospel. July 17 will be Beaver Creek playing rock. July 24 will be Next Level playing ’70s to present rock and dance. July 3 will be Bunkhammer playing Rock and Blues. Aug. 7 will be Paul Doeffinger. Aug. 21 will be Blue Moves playing music of Elton John, the Beatles and similar genres.

The bands scheduled for this summer are local groups from Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Ohio, Winfield, Mason, and Gallipolis, Ohio.

Friday, Aug. 28, the week after the last Mayor’s Night Out, will be Tribute to the River at the Riverfront Park.

Local singer-songwriter Paul Doeffinger, pictured, is scheduled for Aug. 7 on the Mayor’s Night Out lineup. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_7.25-PPR-Mayors-1.jpg Local singer-songwriter Paul Doeffinger, pictured, is scheduled for Aug. 7 on the Mayor’s Night Out lineup. OVP File Photo

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

