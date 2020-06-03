Charged for the future

The City of Gallipolis is progressing on the installation of an electric car charger station located in front of the Gallipolis Municipal Building. Pictured is the station which is reportedly the first of its kind in Gallia County. More on this addition to downtown in an upcoming article.

