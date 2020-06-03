Holzer welcomes Brandenburg

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System recently welcomed Rob Brandenburg, DO, gastroenterologist to its health system.

According to a news release from Holzer, Dr. Brandenburg received his medical education at the University of Pikeville, Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed his Internal Medicine residency and Gastroenterology Fellowship at the University of Kentucky. He is Board Certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. Prior to joining Holzer, Dr. Brandenburg was at Our Lady of Bellefonte in Ashland, Kentucky.

Gastroenterology is the branch of medicine focused on the digestive system and its disorders.

The press release continued:

“Holzer providers believe in the importance of preventative care for the best health possible. It is a goal to educate as many as possible on the importance of scheduling screenings, such as colonoscopies for those that meet the requirements. Gastroenterology services include: open access colon cancer screening, diagnostic colonoscopy, colon polyps, rectal bleeding, hemorrhoid resection, Crohn’s and Colitis management, upper endoscopy, peptic ulcer disease, PEG tube placement, Barrett’s esophagus, Celiac Disease, Pancreatic cancer and cysts, liver disease management such as Hepatitis A, B, and C, and general Gastroenterology services such as abdominal pain, IBS, GI Oncology, bleeding, indigestion, GERD, Constipation, Diarrhea, etc.”

In addition, Dr. Brandenburg offers Endoscopy Ultrasound (EUS) and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography, or ERCP. EUS is a minimally invasive procedure to assess digestive (gastrointestinal) and lung diseases. This is done through an endoscope using high-frequency sound waves to produce detailed images of the lining and walls of the digestive tract and chest, organs such as the pancreas and liver, and lymph nodes. ERCP is an endoscopic technique to examine and treat problems in the bile, pancreatic ducts, and gallbladder.

For more information, or to make an appointment, call 1-855-4-HOLZER.

