AAA7 offers virtual art, essay and poetry showcase

GALLIA COUNTY — The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) has announced the development of a virtual Art, Essay and Poetry Showcase to be featured on the Agency’s website throughout the month of July.

Each year, the AAA7 hosts an in-person Art Show during May and June, but made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of the health and safety of participants and those from the community who attend the event.

In order to offer an avenue for participants to showcase their work, the AAA7 has created a virtual opportunity for seniors to showcase their artwork or written pieces (poems or essays) throughout the month of July. There will be no judging and it will be just for fun and sharing on the AAA7’s website for participants age 55 or over.

To participate, interested individuals should e-mail a picture of their artwork or written piece to info@aaa7.org by Wednesday, June 24. Those who are interested should include their name, age, name of submitted work, type of submitted work, and county of residence. Since the showcase will not be held in person, there are no size requirements for the art pieces, but written pieces should be no more than 1,000 words. For artwork, there is a limit of two entries per person and for written pieces, a limit of one entry per person. By sending in their items, participants will be giving the AAA7 permission to share their artwork or written piece on the AAA7’s website for anyone to see who visits www.aaa7.org. If an individuals does not have access to e-mail or a scanner, a hard copy of the written piece or a picture of the artwork can be mailed to: Area Agency on Aging District 7; Attn: Sherri McCollum; F32-URG PO Box 500; Rio Grande, Ohio, 45674. If mailing in a submission, please include your phone number and a statement that you approve of the AAA7 sharing your work on their website for the virtual Art Show.

“This won’t be the same as our usual set-up, but we thought everyone could use something positive and didn’t want to miss an opportunity to promote something fun and happy,” said Jenni Lewis, director of Community Outreach and Training at the AAA7. “This will be new for all of us, so we ask for your patience as we work through the process, but we are excited to offer this showcase as a way for interested individuals to participate.”

If you have any questions surrounding the AAA7’s Art Show, please do not hesitate to contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, or e-mail info@aaa7.org

Information submitted by AAA7.

Some artists and guests who attended last year’s art show from Gallia County are pictured. Though this year’s show was canceled due to COVID-19, the AAA7 has arranged for a virtual showcase for those 55 and older. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_6.14-Art-1.jpg Some artists and guests who attended last year’s art show from Gallia County are pictured. Though this year’s show was canceled due to COVID-19, the AAA7 has arranged for a virtual showcase for those 55 and older. AAA7 | Courtesy