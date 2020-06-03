Splash Pad to open Friday

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The splash pad at Krodel Park will be opening this Friday for the summer, while following guidelines set by the state health department.

The splash pad will open to West Virginia residents only for the time being. The hours will be Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. After hours parties can be scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for a $100 fee.

Mayor Brian Billings said no animals are allowed at the splash pad. Billings also said the pad has new concrete that was completed this spring and the bricks, which were bought by sponsors, are being placed this week.

City Clerk Amber Tatterson said the use of the pad is free to Mason County residents, but $1 for anyone else. There are only allowed to be 15 people using the pad at one time and everyone will have their temperature checked. The city and their employees will be following the guidelines set by the state health department.

Shannon Pearson, the splash pad and yak-shak manager, said the concession stands will be opened and have pre-packaged products available.

Pearson said the city hired high school students to work at the splash pad for the summer. The city was able to hire 12 people between the splash pad and the yak-shak.

Billings and Pearson said kayak and pedal boat rentals are now open and will be available Wednesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Pedal boat rentals costs $20 per hour, a single kayak costs $10 per hour and the tandem kayak costs $15 per hour.

For questions, contact Pearson at (304) 675-2360 or (304) 430-3424.

Pictured are Brady Jones and Madison Hatfield, summer employees at the Yak-Shak at Krodel Park.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

