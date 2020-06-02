High school students invited to apply for free Summer Law & Trial Institute

ATHENS — High school students from Southeastern Ohio can apply now for the free Summer Law & Trial Institute offered virtually by Ohio University from July 19-27, 2020.

Preference is given to rising high school juniors and seniors from Southeastern Ohio, though students from outside the region also can apply. Students are invited to apply online by June 17.

“I know some people say something changed their life,” said Lori Turner, who participated in the 2016 institute.

“I really wouldn’t be here, because I had nothing. Nothing got me out of bed. And being able to come here and find that there’s something out there that’s for me, I have a purpose now. And I can get out of bed and I can go do these things, and I can even end up here,” said Turner, now a Political Science major at Ohio University. Click here to watch Turner talk about her experience with the program on YouTube.

Students accepted into the program will explore law and the American legal system. They will learn about a variety of legal careers, as well as meet dozens of Ohio University alumni who will discuss their roles as attorneys, judges and advocates.

Virtual experiences will include: Watch a Supreme Court of Ohio oral argument; Virtually visit the Athens County Court of Common Pleas; Virtually visit with non-governmental organizations, such as Southeastern Ohio Legal Services and American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio; Meet and interact with Ohio attorneys and judges; Litigate a mock trial in a virtual courtroom.

The program, which is free of charge, is made possible by a donation from the Athens County Bar Association and generous alumni support.

The Summer Law & Trial Institute is developed, coordinated and implemented by the Center for Law, Justice & Culture in collaboration with the Ohio University College of Arts & Sciences, Athens County Court of Common Pleas, American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, and Southeastern Ohio Legal Services.

The institute was founded in 2016 by Larry Hayman, Pre-Law Advisor at the Center for Law, Justice & Culture. Hayman joined the law center in 2014 after eight years of practicing law. Hayman earned a B.A. in Political Science and graduated magna cum laude from the College of Arts & Sciences at Ohio University in 2003. He received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and is licensed to practice law in Ohio and in U.S. District Court.