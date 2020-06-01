Health department confirms 6th COVID-19 case

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Health Department released a statement Friday indicating that a sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 had been recorded in the county.

With two previously document probable cases, this puts Gallia County’s total COVID-19 case number at eight.

Along with the health department’s daily Facebook page update for COVID-19 local statistics, the department said, “Due to multiple agencies now testing and the Governor’s directive to allow pharmacists to test we cannot accurately account for total tests given. At this point we will no longer be accounting for negative total tests given and antibody tests.”

The department states that of the total eight cases recorded in the county, one current individual is hospitalized, one is currently isolated at one, five have recovered and one has died. Individuals recorded suffering from the virus have been between the ages of 30 and 70 with a median age of 45. Four of the patients have been male and the other four female. Four also had underlying health conditions while the others did not.

Gallia County’s first case of COVID-19 was reported to the Gallia County Health Department March 20.

