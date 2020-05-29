Bossard Library to reopen to public

GALLIPOLIS — After being closed to the public since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bossard Memorial Library will once again open its doors to the public on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Library hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours for at-risk populations will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

“As the library provides so many important services to the public, I am pleased to announce the reopening of the library facility. During the recent closure, the library continued to provide digital content, access to mobile hotspots, virtual story time programming, and, most recently, curbside service,” noted Debbie Saunders, Library Director. “After preparing the library facility for a responsible reopening, we are excited to welcome patrons back to the library, with best practices and safety protocols in place.”

According to Saunders, to promote safety among staff and library patrons, the following protocols will be in effect:

Patrons and employees will be required to wear facial coverings at all times. In addition, a minimum of six feet distance should be maintained between people.

In addition, all items, when due, must be returned to the outdoor book drops, located in the main parking lot. These returned items, with the exception of the Wi-Fi To Go mobile hotspots, will be quarantined for a period of 72 hours before being processed. Overdue fines will not accrue during this quarantine period.

There will be a limited number of patrons permitted in the library building and in certain areas of the library. Seating in the library facility will be minimal.

Saunders also noted that a limited number of public access computers will be available for use by appointment. Patrons may call the library’s Reference Department at (740) 446-7323 (ext. 241) to schedule a computer session. Patrons who wish to access the genealogy room must call the library to schedule use of this area.

Participants in the Adult Winter Reading program will have until June 15 to obtain their remaining tickets, with official prize drawings to be held soon thereafter.

On-site library programming will not resume until restrictions are lifted and protocols are in place to allow for public gatherings. Parents and caregivers are

encouraged to follow the library on Facebook to take advantage of the library’s virtual story time programming. The library will soon be announcing its plans for an adapted summer reading program for area children and youth.

For more information about the services provided by Bossard Memorial Library, visit bossardlibrary.org or call (740) 446-7323.

Information for this article provided by Bossard Memorial Library.

Pictured is a file photo of patrons utilizing resources at Bossard Memorial Library prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. The library reopens to the public on Monday.

Doors open Monday, safety protocols in place