Pursuit ends in crash; driver taken into custody

RACINE — One person is in custody following a pursuit on Wednesday evening.

While Racine Village Marshal Michael Hupp was on patrol, he observed a red Chevy Cobalt with an extremely loud exhaust and a broken tail light traveling on Fifth Street near Star Mill Park in the village of Racine.

As Marshal Hupp attempted to stop the vehicle, it began to flee at a high rate of speed through the village. Marshal Hupp continued to pursue the vehicle on State Route 124 through Syracuse, then continuing towards Minersville with speeds exceeding 100 MPH.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jones was able to deploy stop sticks at the intersection of State Route 124 and Minersville Hill.

“As the vehicle approached the intersection it went left of center in an attempt to avoid the stop sticks, however did successfully hit the sticks. This caused the driver to lose control and slide head on into Deputy (Joe) Barnhart’s cruiser before coming to a stop in the roadway,” stated Marshal Hupp in a news release.

At that time the driver, who was identified as Ernest Hudnall, was taken custody without any further incident. The passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as Juanita Pridemore, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire department. Pridemore was then transported by Meigs County EMS to the Holzer Meigs ER where she was transported by Med-Flight for her injuries. Deputy Barnhart was transported to the Meigs ER and later released with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and is handling the crash investigation.

The Racine Village Marshal’s Office is handling the criminal charges in this case.

Also responding to the scene was Syracuse Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, Syracuse Fire Department and Meigs EMS.

Information provided by Racine Marshal Michael Hupp.

A police pursuit on Wednesday evening resulted in extensive damage to a Meigs County Sheriff's cruiser, as well as injuries to individuals involved. (Dave Harris | Courtesy photo)