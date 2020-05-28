Theft investigation results in arrest

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Thursday in regards to a May 16 reported theft of four side-by-side utility vehicles from a business in the 400-block of State Route 7, resulting in an arrest.

“I am happy to update you on several facts surrounding this investigation,” said Champlin. “First, on Sunday, May 24, 2020, with the help of our citizens, we were able to recover the fourth and final side by side stolen during this offense. Second, as I shared with you by way of video on our social media page on May 19, 2020, we were seeking information pertaining to one additional person of interest in this investigation, Sethie Adam Wolford. I am happy to report to you that due to the diligent efforts of our investigative team, coupled with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team (SOFAST), and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Wolford was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a lengthy standoff in which he concealed himself in the crawl space of a South Point residence. Finally, I want to thank our citizens. Your tips, support and general assistance as we have moved through and continue to put together the facts of this investigation, have been paramount. We absolutely could not bring justice to this investigation without your unwavering support and cooperation.”

“We are still currently investigating two recent additional ATV thefts,” said Champlin. “These thefts are a 2007 Yamaha Raptor, white in color, from the Eno area on State Route 554 and 2005 Honda Foreman 500, blue in color, from the Cargo Road area near Mercerville. If any one has any information regarding these thefts, please contact our tip line at 740-446-6555.”