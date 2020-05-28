Food distribution partnership comes to Rio

RIO GRANDE — A partnership comprised of area businesses, civic organizations, Lutheran Social Services and the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College is slated to provide food for area families.

According to a news release, food will be distributed to families at or below 230 percent of the federal poverty level, May 30, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Rio Grande Community College and University of Rio Grande’s Bob Evans Farms Hall parking lot. Families are asked to approach the parking lot from Bevo Francis Way off Ohio 588, to then be looped through the parking lot and then directed to leave via East College Street after their food pickup.

Pre-packed boxes will be distributed to 250 families on a first come, first serve basis.

The distribution is funded by Twinkleberries Coffee and Bake Shop, Rio Family Healthcare, Robin Fowler State Farm Insurance, Silver Bridge Coffee, S&G Mowing, Erica Emory, Magic Mirror and the Alpha Mu Beta Alumni Association.

Lutheran Social Services assists families in 27 Ohio counties by providing help focused on basic human needs like assisting with shelter, food and safety. The organization’s pantries provide food for the hungry and its other branches assist with housing, supportive services and domestic violence services.

This will be the second large-style food giveaway seen in Rio Grande during COVID-19 precautionary measures. The first of which was held in late March as part of a partnership between area civic organizations, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and the Rio Grande Community College and University of Rio Grande.

