Gallia-Meigs CAA awarded funds for CARES Act program

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia- Meigs Community Action Agency has been chosen to receive supplemental funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Beginning June 1, 2020, GMCAA will begin helping clients with this fund and will continue until Dec. 31, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency is now making appointments for the CARES Act program which begins on June 1, 2020. Possible assistance may be for current electric, natural gas, water, or rent/mortgage payments. Food vouchers may also be available to residents 60 years of age and older, if food stamps are not available.

For further information on the program or to make an appointment, please call 740-367-7341 or 740-992-6629 ext. 110.