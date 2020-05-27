Stuckey’s Guppies & More opens in Point

Stuckey’s Guppies & More, a pet store and bait shop in downtown Point Pleasant, recently held a ribbon cutting with city officials. Pictured are Mayor Brian Billings, Chloe and William Stuckey and City Clerk Amber Tatterson, celebrating the new business and its inhabitants. Businses hours are Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., closed on Thursdays. Owners are William and Sonia Stuckey. Stuckey’s Guppies & More is located at 514 Main Street. Call 304-812-5182 for more information or find them on Facebook. (Shannon Johnson | Courtesy Photos)

