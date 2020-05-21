County discussing drops in tax revenue

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Commissioners discussed an expected drop in tax revenue Thursday during the commissioners’ weekly meeting in the Gallia Courthouse.

According to Gallia County Administrator Karen Sprague, the collected sales tax for the month of March noted a decrease from the prior month of roughly $44,000 for the general fund and around $8,000 for the 911 communications fund. County officials have said that local governments receive local tax dollars from state gathering efforts roughly two months after collection from the public.

Commissioners had previously said they anticipate significant tax revenue decreases once April’s collection numbers are reported. Commissioners have encouraged county departments to cut spending as much as possible due to concerns with predicted losses in revenue.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin asked the commissioners if they would allow the purchase of a used 2014 Dodge Charger with 50,000 miles on it from the Hurricane Police Department in West Virginia. The vehicle is nearly fully outfitted with appropriate police gear, said the sheriff, and the purchase would allow the sheriff’s office to replace a worn vehicle at a significantly reduced price when compared to buying a new police cruiser. Commissioners approved the purchase of the vehicle for $3,500 which was what the West Virginia law enforcement agency was asking for it, said Champlin.

Commissioners recognized Gallia EMS workers by reading a proclamation declaring May 17 to 23 National EMS Week.

In 1974, President Gerald authorized EMS week to honor EMS workers for the contributions they make to American communities.

“…Whereas people in Gallia County benefit daily from the knowledge and skills of these individuals and their unselfish dedication to Gallia County residents and visitors, now, therefore we, the Gallia County Commissioners in recognition of this event do hereby proclaim the week of May 17- 23, 2020 as Emergency Medical Services Week throughout Gallia County and urge everyone to show their support,” said Commissioner Harold Montgomery.

More information will follow in an upcoming edition regarding discussion of upcoming Gallia paving projects between the commissioners and Gallia Engineer Brett Boothe.

Dean Wright is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

