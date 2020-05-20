Gone but not forgotten

A recent banner on the closed, front doors of Washington Elementary in Gallipolis, shared a sentiment teachers and students are experiencing across Gallia County. The banner simply read, “We miss you!” The school recently replaced that banner with two new ones – one says “Congratulations” to kindergarten graduates and another proclaims “Congratulations” to fifth grade graduates. The banners provide an opportunity for students to stop by school one last time and take a photo to note their accomplishments, while also practicing social distancing. The banners will be removed for the summer on Monday, June 1. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

